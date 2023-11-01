Back to top

United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) reported $609.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.1%. EPS of $5.38 for the same period compares to $4.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.71% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $576.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.89, the EPS surprise was +10.02%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how United Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rest-of-World: $24.80 million compared to the $24.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- United States: $584.60 million compared to the $548.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Unituxin: $51.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $42.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.3%.
  • Revenues- Adcirca: $7.30 million compared to the $6.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Orenitram: $92 million versus $89.29 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenues- Tyvaso: $325.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $305.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26.4%.
  • Revenues- Remodulin: $131.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $120.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.
Shares of United Therapeutics have returned +0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

