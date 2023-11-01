Back to top

Timken (TKR) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Timken (TKR - Free Report) reported $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.6%. EPS of $1.55 for the same period compares to $1.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion, representing a surprise of -4.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.13%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.60.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Timken performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Motion: $367.10 million compared to the $378.68 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Engineered Bearings: $775.60 million versus $818.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Motion: $75.20 million versus $73.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Bearings: $156.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $160.23 million.
Shares of Timken have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

