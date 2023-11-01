Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, TE Connectivity (TEL) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, TE Connectivity (TEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.04 billion, down 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.78, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.76.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TE Connectivity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Communications Solutions: $463 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $399.34 million.
  • Net sales- Industrial Solutions: $1.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.4%.
  • Net sales- Transportation Solutions: $2.41 billion compared to the $2.43 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Communications Solutions: $71 million versus $70.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Transportation Solutions: $444 million versus $444.56 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Industrial Solutions: $184 million versus $181.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for TE Connectivity here>>>

Shares of TE Connectivity have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise