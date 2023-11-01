Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX - Free Report) reported $728 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.6%. EPS of $1.62 for the same period compares to $1.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $736.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.39, the EPS surprise was +16.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Louisiana-Pacific performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Oriented Strand Board: $335 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $328.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.
  • Net Sales- South America: $45 million compared to the $55.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Siding: $345 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $333.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
Shares of Louisiana-Pacific have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

