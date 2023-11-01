Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Spirit Aerosystems (SPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.44 billion, up 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.42, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.97%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.56.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spirit Aerosystems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue Growth: 13% versus 12.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Boeing Model - B767: 7 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 8.
  • Deliveries - Airbus Model - A330/340: 8 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 7.
  • Deliveries - Boeing Model - B787: 9 compared to the 10 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Deliveries - Airbus Model - A320 Family: 129 versus 132 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Deliveries - Boeing Model - B777: 9 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $1.14 billion versus $1.17 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Revenue- Aftermarket: $96.80 million versus $97.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.6% change.
  • Revenue- Defense & Space: $205.70 million versus $183.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.2% change.
  • Segment Operating Income- Commercial: -$82.10 million compared to the -$93.52 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income- Aftermarket: $17.90 million versus $21.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Operating Income- Defense & Space: $9.80 million versus $19.52 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Spirit Aerosystems have returned +35% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

