Brinker International (EAT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.01 billion, up 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to -$0.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion, representing a surprise of +0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +833.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brinker International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - Chili's - YoY change: 6.1% versus 6% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Comparable store sales - Maggiano's - YoY change: 2.6% compared to the 4% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Franchise restaurants - Total: 470 compared to the 473 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Company owned restaurants - Maggiano's - Domestic locations: 50 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 50.
  • Franchise and other revenues: $10.50 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Total Revenue- Company Restaurant Sales: $1 billion compared to the $997.05 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Maggiano's: $104.20 million versus $107.53 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.
  • Revenue- Company sales- Chili's: $897.80 million versus $890.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.8% change.
  • Total Revenue- Maggiano's: $104.40 million versus $107.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
  • Total Revenue- Chili's: $908.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $898.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Franchise revenues- Maggiano's: $0.20 million versus $0.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Franchise revenues- Chili?s: $10.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.07 million.
Shares of Brinker International have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

