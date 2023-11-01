Back to top

CDW (CDW) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, CDW (CDW - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.63 billion, down 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.72, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.82 billion, representing a surprise of -3.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CDW performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Public- Government: $775.70 million versus $772.56 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.6% change.
  • Public- Education: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Public- Healthcare: $619.70 million compared to the $566.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Net sales- Public: $2.42 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Net sales- Other: $601.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $698.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.7%.
  • Net sales- Corporate: $2.23 billion compared to the $2.29 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Small Business: $378.40 million versus $423.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for CDW here>>>

Shares of CDW have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

