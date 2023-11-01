Estee Lauder (EL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Estee Lauder (
EL Quick Quote EL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.52 billion, down 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +150.00%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- The Americas: $1.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.25 billion versus $1.28 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change. Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.06 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Net sales- Skin Care: $1.64 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.2% change. Net sales- Makeup: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.04 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Net sales- Other: $32 million compared to the -$100.04 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +128.6% year over year. Net sales- Hair Care: $148 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $157.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.3%. Net sales- Fragrance: $637 million versus $607.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.9% change. Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: $108 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $92.37 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care: $35 million versus $304.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: -$39 million compared to the $45.52 million average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $18 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$767.78 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>
Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
