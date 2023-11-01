We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Dynatrace (DT) Q2: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace (DT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 22.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $344.61 million, exhibiting an increase of 23.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dynatrace metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Services' should arrive at $17.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Subscriptions' will reach $326.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' reaching $288.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $225.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Dynatrace here>>>
Shares of Dynatrace have experienced a change of -2.3% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DT is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.