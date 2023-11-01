We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wingstop (WING) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.1 million, up 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +32.69%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth: 15.3% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Total System-wide Restaurants: 2,099 compared to the 2,108 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Total Franchise Restaurants: 2,053 versus 2,064 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Company-owned domestic same store sales growth: 6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
- Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity: 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 46.
- New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity: 13 compared to the 13 average estimate based on four analysts.
- New Restaurant Openings: 56 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.
- Total Domestic Restaurants: 1,837 versus 1,845 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity: 262 compared to the 264 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other: $53.20 million versus $48.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
- Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $23.95 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $23.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
- Revenue- Advertising fees: $39.95 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $37.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
Shares of Wingstop have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.