Wingstop (WING) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wingstop (WING - Free Report) reported revenue of $117.1 million, up 26.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +32.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wingstop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • System-wide Domestic Same Store Sales Growth: 15.3% compared to the 6.9% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total System-wide Restaurants: 2,099 compared to the 2,108 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total Franchise Restaurants: 2,053 versus 2,064 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Company-owned domestic same store sales growth: 6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - Domestic Company-Owned Activity: 46 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 46.
  • New Restaurant Openings - International Franchised Activity: 13 compared to the 13 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • New Restaurant Openings: 56 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 64.
  • Total Domestic Restaurants: 1,837 versus 1,845 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of Restaurants at end of period - International Franchised Activity: 262 compared to the 264 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenue- Royalty revenue, franchise fees and other: $53.20 million versus $48.33 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
  • Revenue- Company-owned restaurant sales: $23.95 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $23.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%.
  • Revenue- Advertising fees: $39.95 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $37.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.3%.
Shares of Wingstop have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

