Ceridian (CDAY) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ceridian HCM (CDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $377.5 million, up 19.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $370.59 million, representing a surprise of +1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ceridian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Cloud recurring: $303.60 million versus $293.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.8% change.
  • Other recurring: $21.80 million compared to the $21.05 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $52.10 million versus $55.53 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.6% change.
  • Revenue- Total Powerpay recurring: $24 million versus $23.97 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Revenue- Recurring: $325.40 million compared to the $313.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.4% year over year.
Shares of Ceridian have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

