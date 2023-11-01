Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH - Free Report) reported $276.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $269.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DiamondRock Hospitality performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $25.46 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.7%.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $64.72 million compared to the $61.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rooms: $186.33 million compared to the $184.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share (Diluted): $0.12 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.09.
View all Key Company Metrics for DiamondRock Hospitality here>>>

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise