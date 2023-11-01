Back to top

Clean Harbors (CLH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.07, the EPS surprise was -18.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct Revenues- Environmental Services: $1.15 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $219.22 million versus $240.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.7% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $31.15 million compared to the $46.35 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items: -$65.11 million versus -$66.62 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services: $288.98 million versus $305.81 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Clean Harbors have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

