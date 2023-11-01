We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Exelon (EXC) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Exelon (EXC - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 9.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.96 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 10.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Exelon metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- ComEd [$M]' should arrive at $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenues- PECO [$M]' at $980.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenues- BGE [$M]' should come in at $949.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenues- PHI' reaching $1.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Exelon here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Exelon have returned +5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, EXC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>