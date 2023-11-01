We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Dine Brands (DIN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Dine Brands (DIN - Free Report) reported $202.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.1%. EPS of $1.46 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.47 million, representing a surprise of +0.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Dine Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Dine Brands here>>>
- IHOP Restaurant - System-wide- Domestic same - restaurant sales percentage change: 2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
- Number of restaurants - Total - IHOP Corp: 1,794 compared to the 1,802 average estimate based on six analysts.
- Number of restaurants - Total: 3,446 versus 3,483 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Applebee?s Restaurant- System-wide- Domestic same-restaurant sales percentage change: -3.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -3.3%.
- Number of restaurants - Applebees International Inc: 1,654 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,655.
- Total Applebee's restaurants, end of period - Franchise: 1,652 versus 1,654 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Franchise revenues: $172.52 million versus $172.10 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Rental revenues: $29.13 million versus $29.44 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
- Financing revenues: $0.63 million compared to the $0.69 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year.
- Franchise revenues- Advertising revenue: $73.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
- Franchise revenues- Royalties, franchise fees and other: $99.14 million compared to the $97.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.4% year over year.
- Company restaurant sales: $0.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -99.2%.
Shares of Dine Brands have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.