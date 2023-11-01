Back to top

DigitalBridge (DBRG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, DigitalBridge (DBRG - Free Report) reported revenue of $477.08 million, up 60.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +41.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $336.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +81.82%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DigitalBridge performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Fee income: $65.24 million versus $69.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.1% change.
  • Revenues- Property operating income: $214.06 million versus $237.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
  • Revenues- Other income: $10.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +376.2%.
  • Revenues- Principal investment income (loss): $17.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.75 million.
Shares of DigitalBridge have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

