We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Moderna (MRNA) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $1.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 178.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 59.8%.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 131.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Moderna metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product sales' reaching $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -58.4%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Collaboration revenue' of $13.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -86.2%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Grant revenue' should come in at $25.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -82.5% from the year-ago quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Moderna here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Moderna have returned -26.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Currently, MRNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>