Amcor (AMCR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Amcor Plc ( AMCR Quick Quote AMCR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30, 2023) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 16 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents. The bottom line fell 11% from the year-ago quarter. Including special items, the company reported net earnings per share of 11 cents compared with 16 cents in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues fell 7.2% year over year to $3,443 million in the reported quarter. The downside was driven by a 2% unfavorable impact of items affecting comparability and a 1% impact of pass-through of lower raw material costs, partially offset by a 2% favorable impact of movements in foreign exchange rates. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,345 million. The price/mix had benefits of around 2% on sales. The volume was down 8% from the year-ago quarter. Cost and Margins
The cost of sales was down 8.1% year over year to $2,798 million. Gross profit fell 3.4% year over year to $645 million. The gross margin was 18.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 18%.
SG&A expenses were $302 million, flat year over year. Adjusted operating income was $358 million in the quarter, down 8.7% from $392 million in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted operating margin was 10.4% compared with 10.6% in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $459 million compared with $494 million in the prior-year quarter. Segmental Performance Flexibles: Net sales decreased 8% year over year to $2,568 million. Volume was down 8% year over year due to lower consumer demand and customer destocking. Our model projected net sales of $2,562 million and a year-over-year volume decline of 9.7%. Adjusted operating income fell 5% year over year to $322 million. We expected an adjusted operating income of $313 million. Rigid Packaging: The segment reported net sales of $875 million in the reported quarter, down 6% from the prior-year quarter. Volume was down 7% year over year. We expected net sales to be $861 million and volumes to fall 9.5% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating income was $62 million, down 6% year over year due to lower volumes, partly offset by the price/mix benefits and a favorable cost performance. Our prediction for the segment’s operating income was $58 million. Financial Updates
As of Sep 30, 2023, Amcor had $524 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $689 million as of Jun 30, 2023. The company used $135 million of cash in operating activities in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $260 million in the year-ago quarter.
As of Sep 30, 2023, Amcor’s net debt totaled $6.6 billion, up from $6.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.
Amcor returned $205 million to shareholders in the third quarter as dividends and share repurchases. It has targeted total share repurchases of $70 million for fiscal 2024.
FY24 Guidance
The company reaffirms its adjusted EPS at 67-71 cents for fiscal 2024. AMCR projects an adjusted free cash flow of $850-$950 million for fiscal 2024.
Price Performance
In the past year, Amcor’s shares have lost 14% against the
industry’s growth of 4.1%.
Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Brady ( BRC Quick Quote BRC - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies ( AIT Quick Quote AIT - Free Report) and Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) . BRC currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and AIT and EMR have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
