We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Gear Up for Atlassian (TEAM) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Atlassian (TEAM - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, reflecting an increase of 47.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $959.01 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.8%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Atlassian metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other' will likely reach $45.76 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $839.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +29% from the year-ago quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Maintenance' should arrive at $74.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -34.3% from the prior-year quarter.
View all Key Company Metrics for Atlassian here>>>
Shares of Atlassian have demonstrated returns of -5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TEAM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>