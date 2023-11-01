Back to top

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Princeton Bancorp (BPRN - Free Report) reported $19.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.02 for the same period compares to $1.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.03 million, representing a surprise of +5.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +67.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Princeton Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.8% compared to the 3.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.9% versus 65.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $2.40 million compared to the $1.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $16.68 million versus $17.07 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Princeton Bancorp have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

