We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) ending at $339.02, denoting a -1.62% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 3.91% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 95.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $402.75 million, up 20.72% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 147.4. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.96 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.