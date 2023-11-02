We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Tecnoglass (TGLS - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $32.18, indicating a -1.53% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.
The architectural glass maker's shares have seen an increase of 1.36% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tecnoglass in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 6, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.97, reflecting a 3.96% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $211.06 million, up 4.6% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.18 per share and a revenue of $857.83 million, representing changes of +25.9% and +19.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tecnoglass. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tecnoglass is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Tecnoglass is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.82. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.5.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, finds itself in the bottom 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.