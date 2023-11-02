We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Photronics (PLAB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.52, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.
Shares of the electronics imaging company have depreciated by 8.02% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Photronics in its upcoming release.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Photronics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Photronics is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Photronics has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.75 for its industry.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Photomasks industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.