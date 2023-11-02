Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM - Free Report) reported revenue of $185.62 million, down 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.38, compared to -$0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193.33 million, representing a surprise of -3.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.35.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pump Shipments - Total Worldwide: 24,831 compared to the 29,507 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pump Shipments - Outside the United States: 7,989 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,833.
  • Pump Shipments - United States: 16,842 compared to the 18,674 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Sales- Outside the United States: $55.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Geographic Sales- United States: $130.20 million versus $136.46 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- Outside the United States: $33.73 million versus $32.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Pump- Outside the United States: $21.67 million versus $25.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Pump- United States: $66.37 million compared to the $71.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Supplies and Other- United States: $72.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $64.54 million.
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. have returned -17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

