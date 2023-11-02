Back to top

Etsy (ETSY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) reported $636.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $629.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +30.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Etsy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total GMS: $3039.93 thousand versus $3022.31 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Active buyers: 97,343 compared to the 96,613 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Percent non-U.S. GMS: 45% versus 44.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Active sellers: 8,802 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8,368.
  • Percent mobile GMS: 68% versus 66.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Services: $175.38 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $170.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
  • Revenue- Marketplace: $460.92 million compared to the $457.34 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.
Shares of Etsy have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

