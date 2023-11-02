Back to top

Electronic Arts (EA) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was +14.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Electronic Arts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Bookings: $1.82 billion compared to the $1.77 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net revenue by composition- Packaged goods - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $321 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $288.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.7%.
  • Net revenue by composition- Full game downloads - Non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $370 million compared to the $371.02 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.
  • Net revenue by composition- Live services non-GAAP (Net Bookings): $1.13 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.
Shares of Electronic Arts have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

