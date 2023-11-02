Back to top

Qualcomm (QCOM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.63 billion, down 24.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.02, compared to $3.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.55 billion, representing a surprise of +0.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qualcomm performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- QCT: $7.37 billion versus $7.28 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.
  • Revenue- QTL: $1.26 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
  • QCT revenues- IoT: $1.38 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.8% change.
  • QCT revenues- Automotive: $535 million versus $469.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.3% change.
  • QCT revenues- Handsets: $5.46 billion versus $5.35 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17% change.
  • Revenues- Non-GAAP Reconciling Items: $29 million versus $37.38 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31% change.
  • Revenues- Equipment and services: $7.29 billion versus $7.20 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.7% change.
  • Revenues- Licensing: $1.34 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.6% change.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QTL: $829 million compared to the $836.82 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income / (loss) before taxes- QCT: $1.89 billion compared to the $1.80 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Qualcomm have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

