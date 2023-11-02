Back to top

PTC Inc. (PTC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) reported $546.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PTC Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR by Product Group - Total: $1.98 billion versus $1.98 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Recurring Revenue: $500.26 million versus $517 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $38.14 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services): $508.48 million versus $524.70 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Perpetual License: $8.22 million versus $7.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
Shares of PTC Inc. have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

