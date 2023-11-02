We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $46.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.64%.
Shares of the meat producer witnessed a loss of 5.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.
The upcoming earnings release of Tyson Foods will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 13, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 79.75% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.71 billion, down 0.23% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.99. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.82.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.