Agilent Technologies (A) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) closed at $102.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.
Shares of the scientific instrument maker have depreciated by 6.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Agilent Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 20, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.37, down 10.46% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.67 billion, reflecting a 9.65% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agilent Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. At present, Agilent Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Agilent Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.1. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.31.
It's also important to note that A currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.45.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.