Compared to Estimates, Roku (ROKU) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reported $912.02 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. EPS of -$2.33 for the same period compares to -$0.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $857.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.16, the EPS surprise was -7.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Roku performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Active Accounts: 75.8 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 75.14 million.
  • ARPU: $41.03 versus $36.98 estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Streaming Hours: 26.7 billion compared to the 25.74 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Platform: $786.80 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $743.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.4%.
  • Net Revenue- Devices: $125.20 million compared to the $104.68 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +37.6% year over year.
  • Gross Profit- Platform: $378.20 million compared to the $385.96 million average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Devices: -$9.40 million versus -$15.08 million estimated by 10 analysts on average.
Shares of Roku have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

