BioMarin (BMRN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

BMRN Quick Quote BMRN - Free Report) reported $581.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.51 million, representing a surprise of -3.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BioMarin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Net product revenues: $568.27 million compared to the $590.83 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year. Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $13.06 million compared to the $11.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $108.90 million compared to the $104.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $158.90 million compared to the $168.42 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $78.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $77.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $123.10 million versus $115.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +154.9% change. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $42.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $39.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $13.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $29.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%. Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $41 million compared to the $43.03 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
Shares of BioMarin have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
- Revenues- Net product revenues: $568.27 million compared to the $590.83 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Royalty and other revenues: $13.06 million compared to the $11.14 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- NAGLAZYME: $108.90 million compared to the $104.13 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VIMIZIM: $158.90 million compared to the $168.42 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- PALYNZIQ: $78.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $77.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.2%.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- VOXZOGO: $123.10 million versus $115.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +154.9% change.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- KUVAN: $42.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $39.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.7%.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- ALDURAZYME: $13.80 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $29.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.
- Revenues- Net Product Revenues- BRINEURA: $41 million compared to the $43.03 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
Shares of BioMarin have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.