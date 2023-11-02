Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Albemarle (ALB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, up 10.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.74, compared to $7.50 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.39 billion, representing a surprise of -3.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -25.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.70.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Albemarle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Energy Storage: $1.70 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion.
  • Net Sales- Ketjen: $260.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $277.51 million.
  • Net Sales- Specialties: $352.72 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $385.14 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Ketjen: $15.16 million compared to the $33.04 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialties: $46.31 million versus $89.06 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Energy Storage: $407.48 million versus $511.05 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$15.66 million versus -$39.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Albemarle here>>>

Shares of Albemarle have returned -19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

