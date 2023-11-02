Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sunrun (RUN) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sunrun (RUN - Free Report) reported revenue of $563.18 million, down 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $559.72 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sunrun performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Solar Energy Capacity Installed for Subscribers: 229 MW versus the four-analyst average estimate of 264.43 MW.
  • Networked Solar Energy Capacity: 6,462 MW versus 7,022.78 MW estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Solar energy systems and product sales: $246.65 million compared to the $229.18 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -31.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Customer agreements and incentives: $316.53 million versus $313.83 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
Shares of Sunrun have returned -9.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

