MercadoLibre (MELI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.76 billion, up 39.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.16, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57 billion, representing a surprise of +5.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.39%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MercadoLibre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross merchandise volume: $11.36 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $10.98 billion.
  • Total payment volume: $47.26 billion versus $43.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of successful items sold: 357 compared to the 326 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of successful items shipped: 350 versus 322 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic revenue- Mexico: $772 million compared to the $786.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +66% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Other countries: $157 million versus $160.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.9% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Brazil: $2.01 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.86 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40.2%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Argentina: $825 million compared to the $705.06 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
Shares of MercadoLibre have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

