Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Staar Surgical (STAA) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) reported revenue of $80.31 million, up 5.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $80.65 million, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +50.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Staar Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Geographic sales- United States: $5.45 million compared to the $4.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Geographic sales- China: $48.26 million versus $49.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Geographic sales- Japan: $9.09 million compared to the $9.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- ICLs: $81.07 million compared to the $80.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Staar Surgical here>>>

Shares of Staar Surgical have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise