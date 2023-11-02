Back to top

Glaukos (GKOS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Glaukos (GKOS - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.05 million, up 9.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.50, compared to -$0.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.49 million, representing a surprise of +3.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.71%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Glaukos performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Glaucoma- United States: $38.06 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $37.92 million.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- United States: $17.34 million versus $15.70 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- International: $22.65 million compared to the $22.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health- International: $2.37 million versus $2.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- United States: $55.40 million compared to the $53.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma- International: $20.28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $19.46 million.
  • Revenues- Corneal Health: $19.71 million versus $18.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Glaucoma: $58.34 million compared to the $57.38 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Glaukos have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

