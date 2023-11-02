Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McKesson (MCK) Q2 Earnings

McKesson (MCK - Free Report) reported $77.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $6.23 for the same period compares to $6.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.83 billion, representing a surprise of +1.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how McKesson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $69.77 billion compared to the $68.03 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Prescription Technology Solutions: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12% year over year.
  • Revenue- International: $3.48 billion compared to the $3.64 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -44.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- U.S. Pharmaceutical: $815 million compared to the $772.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- International: $89 million versus $97.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Corporate: -$159 million compared to the -$165.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Prescription Technology Solutions: $209 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $162.95 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Medical-Surgical Solutions: $254 million compared to the $271.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of McKesson have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

