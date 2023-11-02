Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ansys (ANSS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Ansys (ANSS - Free Report) reported $458.8 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $1.41 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $466.57 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.26, the EPS surprise was +11.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ansys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual Contract Value (ACV): $457.50 million compared to the $471.96 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Maintenance and service: $296.37 million compared to the $275.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software licenses: $162.42 million compared to the $191.27 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.3% year over year.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Maintenance: $278.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $259.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Perpetual: $58.85 million versus $68.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.7% change.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Subscription Lease: $103.57 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%.
  • Non-GAAP Revenue- Service: $18.27 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $17.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
  • Revenue- Subscription Lease: $103.57 million compared to the $123.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $278.11 million compared to the $256.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Service: $18.27 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.92 million.
  • Revenue- Perpetual: $58.85 million versus $70.04 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ansys here>>>

Shares of Ansys have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise