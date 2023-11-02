Back to top

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $3.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.19, the EPS surprise was -45.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott Vacations Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cost reimbursements: $443 million compared to the $353.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental: $138 million versus $162.88 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.4% change.
  • Revenue- Management and exchange: $205 million versus $199.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.
  • Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products: $319 million compared to the $400.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Financing: $81 million compared to the $79.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.
Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

