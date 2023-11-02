We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
CF (CF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
CF Industries (CF - Free Report) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 45.2%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $2.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94, the EPS surprise was -9.57%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how CF performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for CF here>>>
- Average selling price per ton - Granular Urea: $339 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $361.12.
- Sales volume - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): 1,954 KTon compared to the 1,631.67 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Sales volume - Granular Urea: 1,062 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,035.06 KTon.
- Sales volume - Ammonia: 764 KTon compared to the 613.87 KTon average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average selling price per ton - Ammonia: $308 versus $379.62 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average selling price per ton - UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $223 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $268.93.
- Average selling price per ton - AN (ammonium nitrate): $275 compared to the $314.63 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Sales- Ammonia: $235 million compared to the $231.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Granular Urea: $360 million compared to the $372.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -47.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- UAN (urea ammonium nitrate): $435 million compared to the $429.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- AN (ammonium nitrate): $114 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $108.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.7%.
- Net Sales- Other: $129 million versus $122.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30.3% change.
Shares of CF have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.