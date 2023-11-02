Back to top

RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) reported revenue of $334.41 million, up 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $328.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39, the EPS surprise was +2.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other revenue: $23.14 million versus $21.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue: $34.18 million compared to the $34.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Room revenue: $277.09 million versus $273.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.06 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.06.
Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

