Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Regal Beloit (RRX) Q3 Earnings

Regal Beloit (RRX - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.5%. EPS of $2.10 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50, the EPS surprise was -16.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regal Beloit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Industrial Systems (IS): $128 million compared to the $144 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Industrial Powertrain Solutions (IPS): $640.70 million compared to the $666.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Power Efficiency Solutions (PES): $461.30 million versus $490.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Automation & Motion Control (AMC): $419.80 million versus $443.41 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Regal Beloit have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

