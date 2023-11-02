Back to top

QuidelOrtho (QDEL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

QuidelOrtho (QDEL - Free Report) reported $744 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +14.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $651.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how QuidelOrtho performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues by product- Molecular Diagnostic Solutions: $5.60 million compared to the $8.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by product- Point-of-Care: $233.10 million compared to the $152.14 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Revenues by product- Transfusion Medicine: $163.90 million versus $151.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues by product- Labs: $341.40 million versus $332.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of QuidelOrtho have returned -16.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

