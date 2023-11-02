Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Resideo Technologies (REZI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Resideo Technologies (REZI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, down 4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was +64.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Resideo Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Products & Solutions: $654 million versus $627.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- ADI Global Distribution sales: $900 million compared to the $912.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Products and Solutions: $107 million versus $113.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from operations- Corporate: -$58 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$68.40 million.
Shares of Resideo Technologies have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

