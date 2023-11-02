Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tenable (TENB) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Tenable (TENB - Free Report) reported revenue of $201.53 million, up 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $198.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tenable performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Current Billings: $224702 thousand compared to the $237407.1 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $183.27 million versus $180.92 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Professional services and other: $6.06 million compared to the $5.50 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Perpetual license and maintenance: $12.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $12.10 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tenable here>>>

Shares of Tenable have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise