Bright Horizons (BFAM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) reported revenue of $645.79 million, up 19.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.88, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $613.13 million, representing a surprise of +5.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bright Horizons performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Full service center-based child care: $444.75 million compared to the $433.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Educational advisory services: $31.92 million compared to the $33.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Back-up care: $169.12 million versus $143.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.5% change.
  • Income from operations- Full service center-based care: $6.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.60 million.
  • Income from operations- Educational advisory services: $8.15 million compared to the $8.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Income from operations- Back-up care: $51.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $39.83 million.
Shares of Bright Horizons have returned -8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

