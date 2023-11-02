Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average employee headcount: 15,577 versus 16,106 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Revenue- NAST: $3.09 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.9% year over year.
  • Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $535.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $521.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
  • Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $719.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $777.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.
  • Adjusted gross profits- Global Forwarding: $169.89 million versus $170.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted gross profits- NAST: $386.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $398.62 million.
  • Adjusted gross profits- All Other and Corporate: $78.45 million versus $74.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh: $31.08 million compared to the $27.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding: $3.49 million compared to the $45.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income (loss) from operations- NAST: $112.12 million versus $116.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate: -$2.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $17.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

