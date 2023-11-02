We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Q3 Earnings
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) reported $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.8%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $1.78 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.66% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.82, the EPS surprise was +2.44%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how C.H. Robinson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Average employee headcount: 15,577 versus 16,106 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Revenue- NAST: $3.09 billion compared to the $3.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.9% year over year.
- Total Revenue- All Other and Corporate: $535.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $521.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.6%.
- Total Revenue- Global Forwarding: $719.05 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $777.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -52.4%.
- Adjusted gross profits- Global Forwarding: $169.89 million versus $170.35 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Adjusted gross profits- NAST: $386.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $398.62 million.
- Adjusted gross profits- All Other and Corporate: $78.45 million versus $74.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Robinson Fresh: $31.08 million compared to the $27.54 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Income (loss) from operations- Global Forwarding: $3.49 million compared to the $45.68 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Income (loss) from operations- NAST: $112.12 million versus $116.68 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Income (loss) from operations- All Other & Corporate: -$2.09 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$41.78 million.
- Adjusted Gross Profit- All Other & Corporate- Other surface transportation: $17.94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million.
Shares of C.H. Robinson have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.