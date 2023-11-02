We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.8 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $9.28 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.08.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg): 5.8 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.25 cents.
- Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal): 1,214.9 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,246.38 Mgal.
- Retail fuel margin (cpg): 28.7 cents compared to the 30.05 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
- Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM): 245.8 Kgal versus 249.02 Kgal estimated by two analysts on average.
- Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS): 241.7 Kgal compared to the 254.46 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.
- Store count at end of period: 1,724 versus 1,735 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution: $348.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $408.58 million.
- Merchandise unit margin (%): 20.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.8%.
- Total fuel contribution: $419 million compared to the $450.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales: $4.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
- Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales: $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
- Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $83.50 million versus $62.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
Shares of Murphy USA have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.