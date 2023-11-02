Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.8 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.69, compared to $9.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Murphy USA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • PS&W including RINs contribution (cpg): 5.8 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.25 cents.
  • Retail fuel volume - chain (Million gal): 1,214.9 Mgal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,246.38 Mgal.
  • Retail fuel margin (cpg): 28.7 cents compared to the 30.05 cents average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal APSM): 245.8 Kgal versus 249.02 Kgal estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Retail fuel volume - per store (K gal SSS): 241.7 Kgal compared to the 254.46 Kgal average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Store count at end of period: 1,724 versus 1,735 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel Contribution - Total retail fuel contribution: $348.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $408.58 million.
  • Merchandise unit margin (%): 20.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.8%.
  • Total fuel contribution: $419 million compared to the $450.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Petroleum product sales: $4.66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Operating Revenues- Merchandise Sales: $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Other operating revenues: $83.50 million versus $62.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.
Shares of Murphy USA have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

