Rayonier (RYN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Rayonier (RYN - Free Report) reported revenue of $201.6 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $208.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rayonier performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Harvest Volume - Southern Timber: 1,810 MTons compared to the 1,653.52 MTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Harvest Volume - Pacific Northwest Timber: 290 KTons compared to the 331.83 KTons average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales- Real Estate: $31.20 million compared to the $34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +151.6% year over year.
  • Sales- Southern Timber: $64 million compared to the $59.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Trading: $6.80 million compared to the $14.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.4% year over year.
  • Sales- New Zealand Timber: $70.40 million versus $58.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
  • Sales- Pacific Northwest Timber: $29.30 million versus $36.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate and Other: -$9.40 million compared to the -$8.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Southern Timber: $18.60 million versus $12.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Rayonier have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

